Student Tweets From Inside Florida School During Shooting

CBS:

Reports of an active shooter inside a Florida high school started hitting airwaves Wednesday afternoon as one student inside the building took to Twitter to document the terror.

Twitter user @TheCaptainAidan (who says he’s a freshman) shared the following:

Ambulances converged on the scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida as emergency workers appeared to treat possibly wounded people on the sidewalks. Despite news footage showing many students safely exiting the school, many parents said their children were still hiding inside.

