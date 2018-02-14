Police shoot, stop SUV at Fort Meade security gate

THE BALTIMORE SUN – SEAN WELSH, ELLEN FISHEL

The driver of a black SUV attempted to access the NSA campus at Fort Meade, prompting police to fire on the vehicle before it struck a concrete barrier at the Anne Arundel County installation, federal officials said.

NSA officials said “several individuals” were taken to hospitals, but that initial information indicates none of the injuries were a result of gunfire.

The FBI is investigating.

The incident took place around 7 a.m. at the Canine Road gate, where authorities surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a concrete barrier.

“The situation is under control and there’s no ongoing security or safety threat,” an NSA statement said.

President Donald Trump has been “briefed on the shooting at Ft. Meade,” and the White House offers thoughts and prayers with those who have been affected, spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.