NYT INVESTIGATES IF WHITE CHILDREN CAN WEAR BLACK PANTHER MASK

So sayeth The New York Times.

The failing, but widely-circulated newspaper claims Marvel’s Black Panther, set to hit theaters this week, is dividing parents “not of color” on whether it’s appropriate for their children to dress up as superhero T’Challa, AKA Black Panther.

In an article initially titled, “Who’s Allowed to Wear a Black Panther Mask?” The Times actually explored if white children wearing the fictional character’s costume at worst “could be perceived as an unwitting form of cultural appropriation.” (The article was later inexplicably re-titled, “The Many Meanings of Black Panther’s Mask.”)

Fortunately, media figures and parents interviewed for the piece disagreed white children should be excluded from wearing the costume, however the Times’ race-bait attempts are transparent.