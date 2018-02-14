Nikolas Cruz: Florida shooter ‘had been flagged as a threat’ and ‘talked of using guns’

THE TELEGRAPH:

The gunman who allegedly killed at least 17 people at a Florida high school on Wednesday was reportedly a former student who had been flagged as a possible threat.

Police identified the suspect as Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 45 miles (72 km) north of Miami.

Frightened students ran out onto the streets as shots rang out before SWAT team members swarmed the building.

Authorities later announced that they had taken the suspect into custody and took him to hospital after locating him in Coral Springs, a little over a mile away from the school.

The gunman surrendered to police without a struggle, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

He was later taken to police headquarters still in his hospital gown.