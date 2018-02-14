Islamic Extremist Policewoman Arrested in Paris No-Go Zone Suburb After Stealing Firearms

BREITBART – CHRIS TOMLINSON

A 20-year-old policewoman, who has been described as “radicalised” by colleagues, has been arrested in the heavily migrant-populated Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis after being accused of stealing firearms.

The 20-year-old woman was arrested late last week for allegedly stealing two Sig Sauer 9mm calibre pistols. Three other suspects have also been arrested in connection with the case including a member of the French military, Le Parisien reports.

Colleagues of the 20-year-old officer described her as having an unpleasant personality and said they suspected she might hold radical Islamic extremist sympathies.

The theft is thought to have occurred last August and the gun profile matches that of a pistol which was used to fire on a soldier who was jogging in a forest in Ozoir-la-Ferrière in November. The soldier was shot in the leg and escaped the encounter without fatal injuries.