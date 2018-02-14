Duke-educated porn star now attends top law school

NEW YORK POST:

Belle Knox, who put herself through Duke by becoming a porn star, is now a student at New York Law School in Tribeca, sources say.

Knox, 22, whose real name is Miriam Weeks, is believed to be using another alias.

But Knox is not secretive about her sordid past, which was turned into a Lifetime movie released about a year ago, “From Straight A’s to XXX.”

A man who met her at a dinner at the San Remo Cafe in the Village said, “She was really loud and wouldn’t stop talking about herself.”