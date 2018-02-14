Colorado Considers ‘Purple Card’ As Its Own Version Of The ‘Green Card’

CBS DENVER:

Colorado would have it’s own version of a “green card” under legislation at the state capitol.

It would be called a “purple card.”

Some state lawmakers say if Congress won’t reform the immigration system, they will. Their bill would allow anyone who has paid state taxes for at least two years and hasn’t had a felony in three years to be eligible for legal status.

For Llani Duenes the bill would be life-changing.

“It will help me to stay in this country longer.”

She came here from El Salvador 18 years ago and, under a new federal policy, will lose her temporary protected status in 18 months. The bill would give her and hundreds of thousands of people like her permanent legal status in Colorado.