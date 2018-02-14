2 killed, 3 injured in shooting near Mardi Gras celebrations

NEW YORK POST:

The New Orleans Police Department was investigating the shooting deaths of two men Tuesday night just a couple of miles from Mardi Gras activities earlier in the day.

Police spokeswoman Ambria Washington said Tuesday night that five people were shot, two fatally, before driving to a gas station in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue in the Lower 9th Ward.

The victims were on a nearby street when multiple suspects opened fire on them, Washington said.

News media report that the shooting started at a house party a few blocks away from the gas station.

The body of the victim who died could be seen in the back of a red Nissan sedan at the La Express gas station about 2 miles from where revelers gathered for Fat Tuesday celebrations.