VIDEO: CNN CONTINUES TO PRAISE NORTH KOREA

INFOWARS – STEVE WATSON

Despite massive backlash online and from the alternative media, CNN continued to heap praise on North Korea Monday, with international reporter Will Ripley claiming that the winter Olympics have provided the dictatorship with a ‘diplomatic win’.

“If you’re Kim Jong Un, it was definitely a diplomatic win,” Ripley told CNN host Wolf Blitzer.

“He sent his telegenic younger sister Kim Yo Jong here to Pyeongchang. She delivered a letter inviting South Korea’s President Moon Jae In to visit North Korea. He accepted on principle, they had photo-ops at hockey games, they had dinners, smiles, handshakes.” Ripley continued.