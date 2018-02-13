Teens killed classmate’s pet birds, smeared blood around home

NEW YORK POST:

Two teenagers are accused of breaking into a North Carolina home, killing the pets inside and setting a vehicle on fire, police said.

Hallie Pate, 17, of Kinston, and Jordan Ruiz, 18, of Albertson, reportedly broke into the home of a girl they went to school with in Lenoir County on Feb. 4.

Once inside, the teens allegedly killed the girl’s two parakeets before smearing the birds’ blood on the furniture, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teenagers also allegedly stole some items from inside the home, including an Xbox One gaming system and medical inhalers. After finding a vehicle parked outside, they set the car ablaze and left, officials said.