Senior Obama Policy Adviser Convicted of Sex Crimes Took Photos, Videos Up Women’s Skirts

BREITBART – KATHERINE RODRIGUEZ

A senior policy adviser for former President Barack Obama resigned and was convicted of sex crimes after following women and taking photos up their skirts, according to documents released Monday.

The Daily Mail reported that William Mendoza, 42, stepped down from his position as executive director of the White House Initiative on American Indian and Alaska Native Education in November 2016 after authorities arrested and charged him with attempted voyeurism.

Mendoza, who took home a $140,000 salary while working in the Obama administration, attempted to take photos and videos up women’s skirts while they were riding on the Washington, DC, Metro at least four times in July 2016 with a government-issued iPhone.