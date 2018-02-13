Report of white powdery substance at former President Obama’s DC office being investigated

FOX 5:

D.C. Police are on the scene at former President Obama’s D.C. office after reports of a white powdery substance being found.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. at 1250 24th Street in Northwest, D.C. The former president has leased office space at the building since leaving office in January 2017. The building is owned and is headquarters to non-profit World Wildlife Fund.

The Obama family lives in D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood which is near the office. It is unclear if the former president was in the office when the incident was reported.