Oxfam Faces Fresh Child Sex Abuse Allegations Among ‘Sex For Aid’ Claims

BREITBART:

Scandal-hit British charity Oxfam was reeling Tuesday after fresh claims of sexual assault and rape, this time between aid workers in South Sudan.

Helen Evans, former global head of safeguarding, also warned of assaults on children volunteering in Oxfam’s hundreds of high-street charity shops in Britain.

She accused senior managers of failing to act, heaping pressure on chief executive Mark Goldring just hours after his deputy resigned over a scandal involving aid workers’ use of prostitutes in Haiti.

Evans told Channel 4 News of a survey conducted during her 2012-2015 tenure which exposed a “culture of sexual abuse” in some Oxfam offices.