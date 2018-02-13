Here’s what the letter sent with powder to Trump Jr. said

NEW YORK POST – TINA MOORE

The letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. that contained a suspicious white powder and landed his wife in the hospital Monday said, “You are getting what you deserve,’’ according to law enforcement sources Tuesday.

“You are an awful person. This is why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f— up,” sneered the letter writer, sources said.

The note, in an envelope postmarked Boston, was delivered to the Upper East Side home of Trump Jr.’s mother-in-law around 10 a.m. Monday, sources have said.

The wife of the president’s son, Vanessa Trump, opened the letter and discovered the powdery substance and note, sources said.