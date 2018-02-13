Democrats lack plan, concessions for deal to protect Dreamers as immigration debate begins

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – STEPHEN DINAN, S.A. MILLER

Democrats enter this week’s immigration debate with the goal of protecting illegal immigrant Dreamers but with little strategy for how to get there, saying they will take their chances when the fight plays out on the floor of the Senate.

Party leaders don’t have a Democratic plan in hand, nor do they have a sense for what concessions they are willing to make to reach a deal with President Trump, beyond some sort of funding for his border wall.

Republicans, meanwhile, are struggling for unanimity within their own ranks with Mr. Trump’s four-point framework unable to win over all 51 members of his party in the Senate.

“This is a wild card week,” said Sen. James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican who is co-sponsoring the legislative version of Mr. Trump’s plan but is also working with the bipartisan moderates who have dubbed themselves the Common Sense Caucus and are reaching for their own deal.