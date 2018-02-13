California grandmother beaten in random attack, police hunt suspect

FOX NEWS:

Police are hunting for the man who viciously punched a California grandmother Saturday afternoon, causing her to suffer serious injuries.

Mi Reum Song, 86, was walking in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood when a man walked up to her and punched her once in the forehead, FOX11 Los Angeles reported. The attack occurred near the Olympic Division police station.

“She was struck in the forehead and fell backwards and her head struck the pavement. So [on] the back of her head there was a laceration and you can see some of the injuries to the front of her face,” LAPD Detective Heebae Cho said in a news conference.