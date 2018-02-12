Why one Philly elementary school is paying kids not to fight

THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER:

Mikel Lindsay is acutely aware what the world thinks of him — a 14-year-old attending a public school in a particularly tough corner of Philadelphia.

“People look at me and say, ‘You should be fighting,’” said Lindsay, an eighth grader at Mitchell Elementary at 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

But that’s not him, Lindsay said. And this year, he’s proving it. He’s part of an eighth-grade class whose principal is attempting an unusual and, some would say, audacious experiment: If Mikel and his 32 classmates make it to graduation with no physical altercations, each gets a $100 bill.

As of Friday, the Mitchell eighth-graders’ streak of peaceful days hit 70, no small feat for students surrounded by people responding to problems with fists, and worse.