Watch: Footage Shows Israeli F-16 on Fire Just Before Crash

BREITBART:

The Times of Israel reports: Surveillance camera footage released Sunday showed an Israeli F-16 was on fire before it crashed on Saturday, apparently strengthening the prevailing view that the aircraft was shot down by a Syrian anti-aircraft missile.

In the black-and-white video, the plane could be seen streaking across the sky in flames before crashing in the distance in a blaze of light. The pilot and navigator ejected from the plane before the crash and parachuted to the ground near the Jezreel Valley where the jet crashed.