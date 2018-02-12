Trump Jr.’s wife hospitalized after opening envelope with white powder

NBC NEW YORK:

A letter containing an unidentified substance addressed to Donald Trump Jr. was sent to a Manhattan apartment building unit that belongs to Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, the president’s daughter-in-law, multiple senior law enforcement officials and city officials tell News 4 and NBC News.

The letter mailed to the East 54th Street apartment was opened Monday morning and contained some sort of substance, though the specific nature of that substance wasn’t immediately clear. Three people were taken to a hospital as a precaution for observation after the FDNY responded shortly after 10 a.m.

There’s no indication they suffered any injuries and their identities were not immediately released, fire officials said. Investigators do not believe the substance is hazardous but are conducting a thorough probe out of an abundance of caution, the officials said. Details on the letter or its contents were not released.