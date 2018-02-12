NY state sues Weinstein and Co. for failing to protect staff

YAHOO NEWS – JENNIE MATTHEW

New York state sued Harvey Weinstein, his brother and their production company on Sunday for failing to protect employees from years of his alleged sexual misconduct despite multiple complaints from staff.

The lawsuit comes four months after the Hollywood mogul’s downfall over allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape now leveled against the producer by more than 100 women over 40 years.

State prosecutors said the legal action, the result of an ongoing four-month investigation, was filed Sunday out of fear that an imminent sale of The Weinstein Company, now on the verge of bankruptcy, could leave victims without adequate redress.

The lawsuit, which could delay the sale, accuses the company’s board and executives of repeatedly failing to take adequate steps to protect staff or curb Weinstein’s behavior, despite multiple complaints to human resources.

It alleges that female assistants were required to facilitate Weinstein’s sex life as a condition of employment and had copies of a manual, known as a “Bible,” that included directions on how to do so.