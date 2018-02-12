London airport shut down after cops find WWII bomb in river

NEW YORK POST:
All flights to and from London’s City Airport were cancelled on Monday after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found in the River Thames at George V Dock, the airport said.
Police said the ordnance was found during work at the airport on Sunday and they set up a 200-meter exclusion zone.
The Metropolitan Police said properties within the exclusion zone had been evacuated and a number of roads were cordoned off.
Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport, the city’s fifth biggest and the most central, said: “The airport is cooperating fully with the Met Police and Royal Navy and working hard to safely remove the device and resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”
