Ellison Attended Private Dinner With Iranian President and Louis Farrakhan in 2013

FREE BEACON – ALEX GRISWOLD

Rep. Keith Ellison (D., Minn.), deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, attended a private event with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in 2013, according to a newly resurfaced report.

Anti-bigotry organizations have long pegged Farrakhan as both racist and anti-Semitic, citing his praise of Adolf Hitler, his obsession with Jews, and his belief that white people are subhumans created by an ancient African scientist.

During the late 1980s through the 1990s, Ellison wrote a series of columns defending Farrakhan and embracing extremist black separatist positions. Writing under the name “Keith Hakim,” Ellison proclaimed that Farrakhan was “a role model for black youth” and defended a University of Minnesota campus speaker who claimed that “the Zionists joined with the Nazis in murdering Jews, so they would flee to Palestine.”