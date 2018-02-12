Al Qaeda terrorist eats Oreos, watches TV in his Gitmo cell

NEW YORK POST – KEVIN SHEEHAN

A once-tortured al Qa​e​da terrorist is living like a king at the Guantánamo Bay prison — complete with strawberry Oreos, rabbit dinners and episodes of the sit-com “Arrested Development,” according to a report Sunday.

Ahmed al Darbi, 42 — who admitted aiding an attack on an oil tanker near Yemen in 2002 — scored the sweet deal after snitching on fellow terrorists, the Miami Herald reported. He will also testify for the prosecution in two upcoming war court cases.

As a reward, he spends his days relaxing in a cabin-style lockup, where he can garden, paint and exercise, according to sworn testimony obtained by the paper.

There, the terrorist-turned-rat gobbles down sweets such as Strawberries n’ Creme Oreos, baklava, and pecan pie, according to the report.

He often cooks elaborate meals, such as veggies and shrimp, spiced rabbit and chicken, according to the report. He has also requested culinary goodies, such as cilantro, cumin and cloves.

Four years ago, Darbi pleaded guilty to being an accomplice in a 2002 al Qaeda attack on a French oil tanker in Yemeni waters.