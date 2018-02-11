‘Witch hunts should be left in the Middle Ages’: Oscar-winning film director blasts #MeToo

RT:

Celebrities criticizing the #MeToo movement have been joined by another big personality from the movie industry. Oscar-winning Austrian film director Michael Haneke called it a “witch hunt” that “poisons” the social climate.

“I regard this hysteria of rash judgments that is spreading at the moment as absolutely disgusting,” director and screenwriter Haneke said in an interview with the Austrian daily Kurier.

“People are just being finished off in the media, [their] lives and careers are being ruined,” he said. “Any kind of rape or [sexual] coercion should be punished,” he stressed, but what bothers him about the ongoing debate around allegations of sexual abuse targeting celebrities is its “totally unperceived malignance, the blind rage that is not based on facts.”

Such a prejudiced approach “destroys the lives of people, whose crime has not been proven in many cases,” Haneke said. “This new man-hating puritanism that comes in the wake of the #MeToo movement worries me,” he said, adding that men “should hardly even touch this topic” nowadays.

He also questioned the authenticity of some allegations. The catch here, according to Haneke, is that many of the accusations are related to the incidents that happened “20 or 30 years ago.” Some cases may simply be score-settling that has nothing to do with sexual misconduct.