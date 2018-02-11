Trump picks fight against the #MeToo movement

NEW YORK POST:

President Trump poured gasoline on another smoldering cultural fire Saturday by giving voice to the flip side of the #MeToo movement.

“Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation,” Trump complained in a morning tweet spurred by the resignations of two staffers who were accused of domestic abuse.

“Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?” Trump asked.