Theresa May orders probe of alleged orgies at charity

NEW YORK POST:

British Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a “full and urgent” probe Saturday into the orgies reportedly staged by senior Oxfam staff working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

The allegations aired in The Times of London are “truly shocking,” May’s spokeswoman said.

“We want to see Oxfam provide all the evidence,” the spokeswoman added.

Britain’s Department for International Development — which gave $43.8 million in taxpayer money to Oxfam in 2017 — also had harsh words for the charity.