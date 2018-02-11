Suspect sets train on fire during dramatic arrest

NEW YORK POST:

Watch the latest video at <a href=”//video.foxnews.com”>video.foxnews.com</a>

A dramatic video of the moment a passenger on a Chicago subway train set the car on fire while being arrested last month was released by authorities on Friday.

The incident happened on a Red Line train on Jan 18 in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In the video, the rider, identified by police as David M. Ferguson, is seated on the train holding his hands before arguing with an officer who walks through the train’s open doors. Authorities had been called to the train station after the 28-year-old allegedly splashed paint thinner on another passenger, himself and several seats.

Ferguson is then seen approaching the officer, and the two begin to brawl before two additional police officers join in the confrontation.