ACLU Sues Feds over ICE Arrests in Oregon Courthouses

The American Civil Liberties Union in Oregon filed a lawsuit against the federal government this past week challenging the presence of immigration deportation officers at courthouses in the state.

Breitbart Texas reported on February 2 that the head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a directive ordering ICE officers to target criminal aliens appearing in courthouses.

U.S. Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan signed the order on January 10.

Director Homan wrote in the directive to law enforcement officials:

Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials routinely engage in enforcement activity in courthouses throughout the country because many individuals appearing in courthouses for one matter are wanted for unrelated criminal or civil violations.