2 Stabbed During Brawl at Jersey City JCPenney

NBC NEW YORK:

Two people were hospitalized after they were stabbed during a group fight at a New Jersey mall Saturday night, police say.

Witnesses described a large crowd of people fighting at a JCPenney before running through Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.

Both of the victims were stabbed at the department store and rushed to Jersey City Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officials said the victims are young adults.

Clothes were seen strewn about on the first floor of the JCPenney and specks of blood were near evidence markers on the ground.