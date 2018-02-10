Video released of woman believed to have left baby at Tucson airport bathroom

USA TODAY:

Authorities have released photos and video of a woman who may have left a newborn infant at Tucson International Airport last month.

Tucson Airport Authority officials say investigators still are trying to identify the woman, who might be the baby boy’s mother.

An airport employee found the child Jan. 14 abandoned in a restroom near the rental car counters.

Authorities say the infant was lying on a changing table and had been cleaned and wrapped up after being born. A note was also left with the baby that read in part:

Please help me

My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find a good home.

They say the baby is healthy and remains in the care of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.