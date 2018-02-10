Two dozen on cruise ship sickened with gastrointestinal illness

NEW YORK POST:

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in San Diego Thursday morning with 24 sick people who reported symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness on board.

The Azamara Quest arrived in port around 5:30 a.m. with 22 passengers and two crew members who had been ill with what’s believed to be norovirus while sailing from Costa Rica to San Diego for 15 days, the San Diego Tribune reports.

Only four people on board showed symptoms within the last 48 hours before arriving in San Diego, but the other passengers and crew had reportedly recovered, Royal Caribbean spokesman Owen Torres said in a statement to Fox News.