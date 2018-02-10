Illegal immigrant cheers after being found guilty of killing two California deputies, threatens to ‘kill more cops’

NEW YORK POST:

A man in the United States illegally was convicted Friday of killing two Northern California deputies in a case that helped fuel the national immigration debate.

Luis Bracamontes was found guilty of murder in the shootings of Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr. in 2014. He also was convicted of attempted murder, carjacking, weapons violations and other crimes.

“Yay,” he said softly after first verdict read, looking around at the victims’ families and jurors with a slight smile.

“I’m going to kill more cops soon,” Bracamontes said later as he was led away from the courtroom that had heavy security.