Fury erupts after NYPD precinct posts ‘political’ hashtag

NEW YORK POST:

A positive gesture by an NYPD precinct commander went sideways when she used the hashtag #blacklivesmatter in an official tweet — and she deleted it amid furious pushback.

Deputy Inspector Janice Holmes of the 100th Precinct in Rockaway, Queens, tweeted a photo of late African-American heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson from her NYPD account Thursday afternoon.

The tweet, commemorating Black History Month, elicited a storm of criticism from cops throughout the department, and it was later taken down.

“How can a precinct commander lead people when she aligns herself with a group that is known to hate law enforcement and wishes police officers dead?” one police source said.

“She’s making a political statement on a job Web site. Let’s see what the police commissioner does now. If they don’t take action, then I guess the police commissioner and the mayor condone this.”