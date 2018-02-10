DACA Recipient Wanted For Murder In Texas

RYAN SAAVEDRA – DAILYWIRE

On Friday, authorities in Texas revealed that a man they believe is responsible for the murder of a good Samaritan who attempted to help another victim shot by the suspect is an illegal immigrant who is in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Authorities say that Judas Deluna, 21, shot and killed a man outside DJ’s Food Mart in Harris County on January 26 after the man came to the aid of another man that they say Deluna also shot. ABC 13 reports: Investigators believe Deluna got into a fight with a man in the parking lot and retrieved a gun from his vehicle. He then returned to shoot him. Rupani, whose father owns the store, was inside. He came to the shooting victim’s aid and was shot, too. Rupani had two young children and a wife.

