University of Michigan Hosts ‘Pederastic’ Lecture on Sex Between Adult Men and Boys

An event taking place today at the University of Michigan aims to analyze sexual relations between adult men and adolescent boys.

The event, which is called “Pederastic Kinship: Deidealizing Queer Studies,” will feature Emory University professor Kadji Amin. The lecture will focus relationships between adult males and younger boys. The event description describes modern pederasty as “sexually, ethically, and politically dubious” but goes on to analyze the role it played for French author and activist Jean Genet.