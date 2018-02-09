San Francisco Bay Area Experiences Mass Exodus Of Residents

CBS SF/BAY AREA:

The number of people packing up and moving out of the Bay Area just hit its highest level in more than a decade.

Carole Dabak spent 40 years living in San Jose and now she’s part of the mass exodus that is showing no signs of slowing down.

The retired engineer’s packing up and calling it quits about to move to the state of Tennessee.

“I loved it here when I first got here. I really loved it here. But it’s just not the same,” Dabak said.

Of course people come and go from the Bay Area all the time, but for the first time in a long time, more people are leaving the Bay Area than are coming in. And the number one place in the country for out-migration is now, right here.