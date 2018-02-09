Purported mob boss greets juror by name outside trial

NEW YORK POST – REUVEN FENTON, BRUCE GOLDING

Reputed Philadelphia mob boss Joseph “Skinny Joey” Merlino greeted a juror at his racketeering trial by name outside a Manhattan courtroom — while surrounded by members of his “crew,” the woman revealed Thursday.

The juror — No. 9 — told federal Judge Richard Sullivan that she was waiting for an elevator when Merlino spoke to her following the end of testimony Wednesday, according to an official transcript of their closed-door meeting in the judge’s robing room.

But while many people would have been terrified by the strictly forbidden interaction, the fearless New Yorker said she was merely struck by the brazenness of the reputed gangster.