Illegal immigrant cheers after being found guilty of killing two California deputies, threatens to ‘kill more cops’

FOX NEWS:

The illegal immigrant charged with killing two California deputies in 2014 cheered after being found guilty of murder and threatened “to kill more cops soon” as he was taken away.

The defendant, Luis Enrique Monroy Bracamontes, 37, was found guilty of the October 24, 2014, shootings that killed Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr. He now faces a potential death penalty.

Bracamontes smiled and softly said, “Yay,” after the first verdict was read. Later, as he was being taken out of the courtroom, he said, “I’m going to kill more cops soon.”

Bracamontes has had other outburst since his trial began on Jan. 16. He interrupted the court with a profanity-laced rant, calling one of the slain officers a “coward.

“I wish I had killed more of the mother——-s,” Bracamontes told the court. He continued: “I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me. … There’s no need for a f—ing trial.”