HBO GOES SO FAR LEFT IT’S OUT OF BOUNDS

HBO, already the home of Bill Maher, has taken another step to the left by signing a group of former aides to President Barack Obama to create a series of specials.

“Pod Save America” co-hosts and Crooked Media founders Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor will create a series of hourlong specials from the campaign trail to coincide with the 2018 midterm elections. Favreau, Lovett and Vietor are former Obama staffers who were often referred to as the “Obama bros” during their tenure in the White House.

They have since launched Crooked Media and host the popular anti-Trump podcast “Pod Save America,” which will hit the road leading up to the midterms – giving the hosts, and now HBO, a chance to promote a liberal agenda with voters.

“The best part of ‘Pod Save America’ is taking the show on the road and meeting activists, candidates and people who are getting involved in politics for the first time,” the trio said in a statement. “They know that the 2018 midterms are the most important elections of our lifetime, and the energy and excitement on the campaign trail is infectious. We are so grateful that HBO is taking a chance on us.”