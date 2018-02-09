Fox News Exec: ‘Darker, Gayer, Different’ US Olympic Team Won’t Win

NEWSMAX -JEFFREY RODACK

John Moody, executive editor for Fox News, says the “darker, gayer, different” U.S. Olympic team will not win its share of medals.

His comments came in a column for the Fox News website.

“Unless it’s changed overnight, the motto of the Olympics, since 1894, has been ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger,'” said Moody, who is also executive vice president for Fox News. “It appears the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) would like to change that to ‘Darker, Gayer, Different.’ If your goal is to win medals, that won’t work.”

Moody took a swipe at a Washington Post story detailing how the USOC is pleased the team includes more African-Americans, Asian Americans and the first two openly gay men.