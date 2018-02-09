BETTE MIDLER JOKES ABOUT RAND PAUL BEING VIOLENTLY ASSAULTED

INFOWARS – PAUL JOSEPH WATSON

Bette Midler joked about Rand Paul being violently assaulted when she sardonically tweeted, “Where’s Rand Paul’s neighbor when we need him?” during the Kentucky Senator’s effort to hold up the budget vote last night.

Paul managed to block the vote past a midnight deadline that technically meant the government shut down for a short time, with the Senator insisting that an amendment be added to reign in out of control spending. A two year budget deal was subsequently approved by the Senate.

However, during Paul’s stunt, several leftist celebrities and numerous verified Twitter liberals expressed their disappointment that the Senator’s neighbor wasn’t in attendance to physically assault him.

Paul was viciously assaulted by his 59-year-old neighbor and registered Democrat Rene Boucher last November while mowing his lawn, leaving him with five broken ribs and lacerations to his lungs. Although denied by Boucher’s lawyer, A subsequent investigation by the Washington Examiner found that the attack was almost certainly politically motivated.