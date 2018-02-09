Anti-hooker lawmaker allegedly used taxpayer money for sex with escort

NEW YORK POST – YARON STEINBUCH

A Utah lawmaker who voted for tougher penalties for prostitution has resigned amid allegations that he used taxpayer dough to pay for hotel rooms to hook up with an online escort, according to reports.

The DailyMail.com quoted call girl Brie Taylor saying former GOP Rep. Jon Stanard paid her $250 for sex twice at the Fairfield Inn in Salt Lake City.

In one exchange from November, Stanard asks Taylor if she could bring any “accessories” or “toys” — perhaps a “corset,” according to the news outlet.

Taylor claimed he paid her $250 for each of the one-hour sessions in June and August 2017 during which she said she performed oral sex on him and that they had intercourse, the news site reported.

House chief of staff Greg Hartley told the Associated Press that the married Stanard — who resigned Tuesday night — was reimbursed for two hotel stays while he was attending legislative meetings at the state capital.