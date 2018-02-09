62 years later Jaguar is building the final 25, million-dollar D-Types

ARS TECHNICA – JONATHAN M. GITLIN

Back in the mid-1950s, the Jaguar D-Type was what passed for a hypercar. It bristled with cutting-edge technology, and D-Types won Le Mans every year from 1955 to 1957. Today, the company revealed it is putting the racecar back into production, with a run of 25 new D-Types. The cars will be hand built at the Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works in Warwickshire in the UK using the original drawings and documents from the time.

The 1950s is when Jaguar cemented its reputation as a company on the cutting edge of automotive technology. Design chief Malcolm Sayer had already borrowed a couple of ideas from the aerospace industry for the C-Type racer, and the car maker introduced disc brakes and aerodynamics. But the D-Type was even more revolutionary.

Instead of a spaceframe like the C-Type (or Mercedes-Benz’ rival 300 SLR), the D-Type used panels of aluminum welded together into a unibody chassis. It was the first time this approach had been used for a car, but not the last; in 2018, odds are overwhelmingly high that your vehicle also uses a monocoque chassis.