Woman Sticks Petri Dish Under Public Bathroom Hand Dryer And Photo Draws National Horror

MSN – JUNE RIVERS

Nichole Ward, a mother from Carlsbad, California, recently conducted an eye-opening and stomach-churning experiment.

The results are going massively viral with 545,373 shares on Facebook.

After holding a Petri dish under a public hand dryer for three minutes, then leaving the dish to “incubate” for 48 hours, Nichole posted a photo of what grew inside the dish.

Let’s just say the image may have you thinking twice the next time you go to use a hand dryer…