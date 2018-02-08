Woman Quietly Living At Fitness Center Found Nearly Drowned In Pool

CBS DFW:

A 24-year-old woman was found floating in the swimming pool of a fitness center where friends said that she had been quietly living for more than two weeks.

Jamila Hashim is on life support at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine. A gym member discovered her body in the pool on Sunday morning. Hashim worked in the spa section at the popular Life Time Fitness location in Colleyville.

Hashim’s friends said that she was having trouble finding a place to live. She had been staying at the gym and inside of her car in the parking lot. But how Hashim managed to live there undetected, and how the incident happened, are all still unanswered questions.

Gym members are also expressing concerns that the pool was never closed, nor were they notified about the incident.