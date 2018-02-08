NYC’s Homeless Men And Women Soon To Have Access To Free Vending Machines

WBUR:

People who are homeless in New York City will be the first in the country to have access to free vending machines, dispensing items like food, socks, shampoo, books and more.

The project started in January in Nottingham, England, as the brainchild of Huzaifah Khaled, founder of the British charity Action Hunger.

On where the idea for the vending machines originated

“I was studying for my Ph.D. in law at the University of Cambridge, but at the time I was actually living in Nottingham, which is some hundred miles away. So my commute resulted in me spending a lot of time on trains and at train stations, and the latter tend to be magnets for the homeless in the U.K. So I subsequently came into contact with lots of them and I developed friendships with many over the passage of time. It led to me developing an acute understanding of their needs. And I learned over time that even access to basic necessities like food and water were sporadic and oftentimes cumbersome, and that’s because many shelters for the homeless have fairly disparate opening hours. And I realized that there had to be a more effective way of at least ensuring that the bare necessities are always available.”