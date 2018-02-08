North Carolina man claimed to be Army general, flew helicopter to tech company, feds say

FOX NEWS:

A North Carolina man pretended to be an Army general headed into a classified briefing and flew a helicopter to the headquarters of a major tech company in November, federal officials announced Wednesday.

Christian Gerald Desgroux, 57, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of pretending to be a U.S. Army lieutenant general, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release.

Desgroux allegedly claimed to be headed to a classified briefing, and “asserted authority” to land a helicopter at the headquarters of Statistical Analysis Systems (SAS), in Cary, N.C. on Nov. 6.

No details about the incident were released, but a company spokeswoman told WRAL Desgroux was “not a SAS employee and had no affiliation with our company.”

“At the time of the incident, SAS Security contacted local authorities, who handled the situation,” spokeswoman Shannon Heath told WRAL. “This was an isolated incident.”