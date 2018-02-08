Naked passenger forces turnaround of Alaska Airlines flight

FOX NEWS:

Passengers on Seattle flight last night got sent back to ANC after naked man barricaded himself in bathroom. Witness sent us video. @ktva pic.twitter.com/8cb6zx7pkG — Liz Raines (@lrainesktva) February 7, 2018

An Alaska Airlines flight from Anchorage to Seattle was forced to make a U-turn Wednesday due to a disruptive naked passenger, officials said.

The naked passenger reportedly locked himself in the plane’s restroom, took off all his clothes and refused to comply with the flight’s crew instructions.

“Alaska Airlines flight 146 from Anchorage to Seattle returned to Anchorage due to a passenger not following flight attendant’s instructions. While no emergency was declared, the decision was made to return to Anchorage,” the airlines’ spokesperson said.

The FBI and airport police were present at the airport shortly after the plane landed in Anchorage.

Kate Danyluk, another passenger on the flight, said she knew something was wrong because flight attendants kept walking back and forth in the aisles, wearing rubber gloves.

“The police came on and took him out the back door,” Danyluk said.