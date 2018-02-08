Gabon fights elephant poachers with hi-tech tracker collars

YAHOO NEWS/AFP – HERVE BAR

Ever tried to put a GPS real-time tracking collar on a five-tonne animal?

Well in Gabon conservationists have begun trying to use the devices on elephants; tracking and drugging the animals, before attaching the high-tech gadgets in a bid to stop poachers and ivory trafficking.

But it is not a simple task.

Each operation needs around five to seven men, including a vet, scouts and trackers, to guide the group through dense jungle and locate the often shy animals.

“They have to fit one or two GPS collars a day,” says Jean-Baptiste Squarcini, general secretary of Gabon’s national parks agency (ANPN).

“It’s very dangerous with our men repeatedly being charged by elephants.”

Once an elephant is spotted, a vet will move forward and use a compressed air rifle to fire a dart carrying etorphine: a semi-synthetic opioid more than 1,000 times more powerful than morphine.