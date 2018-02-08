DAILY BEAST PUSHES ‘FIERCE’ UNDERAGED BOYS IN DRAG

INFOWARS -ADAN SALAZAR

The Daily Beast is glamorizing a 10-year-old boy for leading the “drag kid movement.”

In an article entitled, “RuPaul Loves ‘Drag Kid’ Desmond. You Will Too. Fiercely.” The Beast normalizes Desmond Napoles’ journey to drag queen prominence, along with his influence on “other LGBTQ kids.”

Napoles’ parents say as early as five they cultivated their son’s interest in drag – which is when a male dresses up as a female – by taking him to a Gay Pride parade. They compare it to parents encouraging a child’s interest in a sport.

“I mean we accepted it because we would rather he feel comfortable with himself,” Napoles’ mom told The Daily Beast. “If someone has such a deep interest, you’re just going to indulge them in it. Like if your kid was so crazy about football, you’d take them to the game.”